“It is past time for McDonald’s to be held accountable for the rampant sexual harassment faced by their workers, not just in Florida but throughout the country,” said Sharyn Tejani, Director of the TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund. “The TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund is proud to fund this suit and join in solidarity with the brave women who risked their jobs to bring these allegations forward. It’s time, McDonald’s, to support your employees, put their safety first, and put an end to this scourge.”