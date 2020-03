Lori Loughlin Seeks Dismissal Of College Bribery Case Over “Government Misconduct”

Loughlin and Giannulli could face serious consequences if the case were to proceed to trial in October and not go in their favour. Should the judge deny the motion, the spouses could each be facing a million of dollars worth of fines and up to 50 years behind bars for charges of conspiracy (specifically conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and conspiracy to commit money laundering).