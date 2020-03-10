Rihanna Will Help Judge Who The Best Young Fashion Designer Is

View this post on Instagram
★Meet The #LVMHPrize2020 Finalists ★⠀ Congratulations to the #LVMHPrize2020 Finalists! ★ Ahluwalia @ahluwalia_studio ★ CasablancaⒸ @casablancabrand ★ Nicholas Daley @nicholas_daley ★ Chopova Lowena @chopovalowena ★ Peter Do @the.peterdo ★ Sindiso Khumalo @sindisokhumalo ★ Supriya Lele @supriya_lele ★ Tomo Koizumi @tomokoizumi ⠀ #LVMHPrize
The twelve judges will together crown the winner of the 2020 LVMH Prize for Young Designers, and with it, €300,000 EUR (approximately $465,000 CAD), the opportunity to stock his or her collection at 24S and MatchesFashion, and a yearlong bespoke mentorship program from LVMH. Past winners of the award include Marine Serre, Marques'Almeida, Jacquemus, Rokh, and Grace Wales Bonner.