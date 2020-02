Pixar’s Onward Will Give Disney Its First Animated LGBTQ+ Character Voiced By Lena Waithe

The inclusion of Officer Specter is the latest in a push by Disney to include more queer characters in its properties. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featured the first same-sex kiss in the franchise and Marvel confirmed that the character Valkyrie will be looking for her queen as the King of Asgard in the upcoming installment Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel’s president, Kevin Feige, recently hinted that there may soon be a trans character joining the MCU.