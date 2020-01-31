Greta Gerwig Is Not Not Trying To Get Saoirse Ronan & Timothée Chalamet To Date

Little Women marks the second time that Greta Gerwig has cast Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet as love interests. The two will be co-stars again come this summer when Wes Anderson's film The French Dispatch hits theaters. It's enough to make anyone wonder if the universe is trying to send the pair a message. Even Gerwig herself admitted in her Vogue 73 Questions video that she wouldn't necessarily mind if the frequent on-screen lovers ended up finding those sparks IRL.
"Who wouldn't want them to date?" she said. "They're so good looking!"
Not only that, but Gerwig thinks they have a rare chemistry. She spoke to People and Entertainment Weekly about their connection over the summer.
“There is some true pairing between them that feels like what’s in the tradition of great cinematic pairings,” she said. “They have an energy between them that is like they become a bonfire when they’re together. They’re both so alive and they’re both so talented and so smart and so young. When you put them together it’s like combustion.”
But don't listen to Gerwig or me — even the pair themselves know that, romance or not, they're very lucky to get to work together.
“It’s so rare with Saoirse — I’m so fucking grateful to get to work with her,” Chalamet said in the interview for the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s Fall Movie issue.
“I love that in Lady Bird, you broke my heart,” Ronan said to Chalamet in the same interview. “In Little Women, I got to break your heart.”
“Yes, that’s true," he replied. "Then I married your sister."
Sounds like, uh, some kind of romance to me!
