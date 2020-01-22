Kaia Gerber’s Massive Givenchy Veil Is Destined To Be A Meme

It’s only a few weeks into 2020, and Kaia Gerber is already having an eventful year. Between brushing her teeth with her sunglasses on (can we talk about her Adam Driver phone case?!); a spot in Vogue’s February issue looking cozy and chic; a starring role in a Ports 1961 campaign; and an appearance in the Loewe spring summer 2020 campaign, the second-generation supermodel is everywhere we look.
This week, Gerber appeared on the Chanel spring couture runway wearing a white lace gown with a sheer black sheath, tights with thick socks, and slicked-back hair (and yes, we are copying this full look immediately). She also walked the runway at the Alyx Studio Autumn Winter 2020 show, rocking a futuristic black peacoat look the model dubbed a “matrix fantasy” on Instagram. Then, yesterday, Kaia closed the Givenchy couture show (a major honour in the fashion world) wearing a voluminous wedding gown with a dome-like veil trailing behind her.
closing givenchy @givenchyofficial haute couture. @clarewaightkeller you have left me completely speechless. words will never begin to express my gratitude & appreciation for this moment. thank you to the incredible atelier and everyone who worked so hard to make this so special 🤍 une lettre d’amour
The collection as a whole was inspired by designer Clare Waight Keller’s deep love for gardens, specifically the garden rooms at Sissinghurst House by Vita Sackville-West, and love letters between Virginia Woolf and Vita. The white, off-the-shoulder dress that Gerber walked in featured intricate floral lace details and “a hat so huge it almost formed a canopy under which to take her vows,” according to Vogue.
The veil — which is truly big enough for two — is strange, beautiful, and meme-worthy all at the same time. We can’t wait to see which celebrity bride will don this unusual look on their wedding day, and if it’ll spark a new bridal veil trend. It’s like a dinosaur egg meets Cinderella’s chariot. David’s Bridal, are you listening?
