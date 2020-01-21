Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Collab Sparks Criticism From The Plus-Size Community

Following much excitement regarding Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas — it immediately sold out following its launch on Saturday, January 18 — the line has received some valid criticism from the plus-size community. The collection, which includes maroon and orange accessories, clothes, and footwear, features a limited size range, from XS – XL. And for many, this feels surprisingly exclusionary, especially considering the artist has spoken frequently about the need for inclusion and representation.
"You can’t celebrate the inclusivity of your other projects, having plus-size dancers and background singers, but ignore us again when it comes to this. The exclusion is intentional and I’m tired,” tweeted essayist Candice Marie Benbow. “We can love her and still say Bey is wrong for Ivy Park’s size exclusion.”
While Bey sent full wardrobes of the collaboration to stars like Reese Witherspoon, Cardi B, and Yara Shahidi ahead of the launch, Chicago blogger LaToya T. Wright penned an essay for The Curvy Fashionista, regarding the lack of size inclusion, pointing out, “No orange boxes were shipped to any plus size star.” She went onto say, “While celebs unpacked boxes filled with the complete collection, it looks like plus size women will be limited to the accessory category, some of the outerwear pieces and one of the four different sneakers.” Wright also noted that in December 2019, Elle Magazine reported that Beyoncé was designing “IVY PARK with everyone in mind” and that the press release distinctly states that the collection champions “values of inclusivity, community and diversity.”
"My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud,” Beyoncé stated in the press release. “From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favourite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly."
While the collection has been marketed as being gender-neutral, it is puzzling that size diversity was not accounted for. Wright commented, “It’s great to see that Beyoncé made IVY PARK inclusive for all genders but what about the plus-size men who also can’t fit in the pieces, either.” There’s also the fact that Adidas’ recent collaboration with Universal Standard, which goes up to size 4X, while Teen Vogue reported that the Adidas x Ivy Park collection had at some point been offered in sizes up to 4X via ASOS and Shoepalace.com.
Asos had the collection with sizes up to 4xl. Was this not available at other sites? pic.twitter.com/mVakvARJSq— Krystal Metcalfe (@KrystalMetcalfe) January 18, 2020
“While we have plenty of options for plus size activewear, that doesn’t help the sting of being left out,” Wright wrote. “At least Adidas didn’t go to the fake inclusive route by hiring smaller plus-size models to promote the Ivy Park collection. But it’s still disappointing.”
