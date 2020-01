People Watched This Netflix Movie More Than Stranger Things 3

Certain Netflix releases have the ability to blow up the internet, from Bird Box to Stranger Things to all those true crime docs. Right at this particular moment, You season 2 is sending Twitter into a frenzy over their problematic thirst for Penn Badgley’s serial stalker Joe . Given how much chatter Netflix programs typically stoke, it may shock you to learn that the most watched title on Netflix amongst television and film was one that didn’t quite cause the internet to explode with memes and viral watercooler moments.