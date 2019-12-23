But one big question is how did Rey know to do this? (The even bigger question is how Baby Yoda knows how do any of this, but that's kind of The Mandalorian's job to explain.) It has been suggested that Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness) used Force healing on Luke (Mark Hamill) in A New Hope, when he placed his hand on Luke's head after the Tusken Raider attack. But outside of the films, Force healing has actually been a part of the expanded Star Wars universe (which was de-canonized by Disney) for years in books, comics, and video games. It also seems like it's a pretty difficult skill and as we've seen, Jedi don't just learn the Force and suddenly they can do every Jedi trick in the bag. So there's another, more likely, possibility that it was documented in one of the Jedi texts that Rey took from Luke and that Rey's superior connection the Force allowed her to master it. Yoda said they weren't page turners, but being able to fully heal a dying man who's been gored with a lightsaber is a pretty big twist.