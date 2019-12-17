Star Wars Star Kelly Marie Tran Is Ready For A New Narrative

I think people still want to talk about it. It’s so funny because Jedi was my first movie, so I’m still figuring out what it means to have that experience and what it means for other people to have an experience with my experience. I still don’t really know what the boundaries and lines are, but I will say the op-ed was probably one of the proudest moments of my career thus far. I know how honest it was and how hard it was for me to write. But yeah, in terms of closing that chapter, I don’t know that it’s even up to me, even if I want it closed.”