This New Luxury Footwear Brand Is Sustainable, Affordable & Chic AF

After searching for the right factory, the duo discovered the perfect partner in a small, family-owned factory located in the village of Montopoli, Tuscany. In order to be a part of every process in the supply chain, Tenaillon and Braquet allowed the factory to purchase a stake in their company. Now, they work together on meeting specific goals, which are communicated directly to Nomasei customers on the brand's transparent website. “By letting our customers know what they purchase, where it has been made, how it has been made, and what exactly it costs the factory to produce, we think we can change the way they consume,” Braquet says. “If customers end up understanding why a product has this cost, then, little by little, they may reduce the amount they consume.”