Time To Unarchive That Harry Potter FanFic Because Rupert Grint Definitely Thinks Emma Watson & Tom Felton Almost Dated
Emma Watson may be happily self-partnered right now, but former Harry Potter costar Rupert Grint thinks more than just CGI sparks may have been flying between the actress and Tom Felton on the set of the book-to-movie adaptation. For over ten years, Watson and Felton starred in the series as Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, and while the bookish witch ends up with Grint's character Ron Weasley in the end (spoiler alert?), Grint says the real chemistry was between the two supposed enemies while filming.
"There was always something," he told Entertainment Tonight ahead of his new AppleTV+ series The Servant. "There was a little bit of a spark."
Advertisement
He was quick to hedge this with the fact that this was over 8 years ago, and he's certainly not trying to start any rumours.
"But we were kids," he added. "It was like any kind of playground romance."
However, it's not like the two haven't been close following the franchise. Last November, Watson posted a picture and video of her and Felton ahead of his new YouTube show Origin.
And Felton posted a picture of them as recently as August, when Watson was teaching him how to play the guitar.
“I never believed the whole, ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel,’” she explained. “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”
For what it's worth, Felton recently said he was "self-partnered," too. Do two self-partners make a couple?
Related Content:
Advertisement