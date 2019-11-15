If You Love Italy, Do Not Watch Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie

Don’t show Transformers helmer Michael Bay’s upcoming Netflix film to any of your art-loving friends, because this movie is destroying some of Italy’s most treasured places.
6 Underground stars Ryan Reynolds as a vigilante who "deletes" his past, and recruits five other skilled individuals desperate to do the same, according to Deadline. While these operatives will never be known to the outside world, their actions will certainly be remembered — and probably not just because they broke a bunch of really expensive, really irreplaceable historical works of art.
In the new trailer for the thriller, Reynolds’ and his vigilante team roll through the Piazza of the Annunziata in Florence in a bright green sports car, avoiding adorable puppies and babies in strollers before crashing through the window of a museum. While the dogs and kids are alright, statues that have been standing for hundreds of years are soon nothing more than collateral damage in this car chase. It is enough to give any professor of the arts heart palpitations.
While Florence isn’t exactly treated with much reverence, at least 6 Underground shows you some cool stuff. At one point in the film, a man slides down the iconic duomo of the Cathedral of Santa Maria, giving us a bird's eye view of the historical city. This would absolutely never work in real life, but it’s a far cooler moment than witnessing someone attempt to skirt past tourists in the narrow stairwell on the inside of the building.
“Yeah, maybe we could have used a warm up mission,” Reynolds’ character retorts.
It’s not surprising that the movie doesn’t take itself that seriously: The script is from Deadpool writing team Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, whose superhero movie is more of a straight-up comedy. In addition to Reynolds, rounding out the cast is Dave Franco, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, and Ben Hardy.
Come for Reynolds, stay to make sure Italy makes it out of 6 Underground in one piece. Check out the trailer below:
6 Underground streams on Netflix December 13, 2019.
