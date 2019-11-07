Despite their history, Washington understands that Kendra and Scott likely passed the point of no return even before Jamal went missing. The chasm separating the couple has existed for a long time, and it’s grown wider due to their failure to recognize and reconcile their blatant cultural differences. “I think it’s a real indication of how this couple has operated for way too long,” Washington said, continuing,. “They’re not fully honest with each other. They’re sweeping stuff under the rug without dealing with it. Whether it comes to Jamal’s culture to his schooling to their feelings about each other — they have a hard time communicating and being fully honest with each other.”