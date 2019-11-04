Can Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit Make You Laugh About Hitler?

The answer is entirely subjective. Just as Brooks’ own background as a Jewish veteran of World War II tempered the potential vitriol against The Producers, Waititi’s own Jewish heritage (on his mother’s side) certainly colors the way I interpreted certain jokes. Jojo’s obsession with writing an instruction manual about how to identify Jews hiding among Aryans would come off very differently had it been conceived by someone who didn’t identify as Jewish. Same goes for the many, many puns around the use of “Jew,” which, when used without the more palatable “ish,” has an aggressive and negative connotation. There will undoubtedly be those who see any kind of satire about Nazi Germany as a potentially dangerous distortion of facts. I see their point. The world is seeing a marked resurgence in anti-Semitic violence, and Holocaust denial — or in many cases, ignorance — plays a central role in that. If this is the only movie most people ever see about Hitler, what will the takeaway be?

