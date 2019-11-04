Story from Entertainment

Solange Announces Split From Her Partner Of 11 Years

Kaitlin Reilly
PHoto: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
After 11 years together, Solange and her husband Alan Ferguson have split up, according to a post on Solange’s Instagram
Solange and Ferguson married in New Orleans in 2014 after getting engaged earlier that year. The singer shared the news of the couple’s breakup in a lengthy Instagram caption, which stated that they first parted ways “early this year.” 
“i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself,” Solange noted in the caption, possibly referring to speculation of the end of her relationship before it was officially announced. “im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”
the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a nigga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!

Ferguson is a music video director who previously helmed Solange’s “Don’t Touch My Hair” and “Cranes in the Sky” videos from her third studio album, A Seat At The Table. Last year, Solange celebrated 10 years of being with Ferguson and noted on Twitter that Janelle Monae and Pete Wentz were the celebrity friends who set them up. Ferguson has directed multiple music videos for both artists. 
In 2013, Solange told the site NecoleBitchie.com that she was the one who pursued Ferguson
“Certainly, in the beginning, I was the one who approached him, so I have always sort of historically been one of those girls that goes after something that I’m into,” she said. “I’m not very old school and like, I’m gonna wait on you, wait for you to approach me type of situation. I have a lot of guy-like quintessential relationship qualities that I have had to work on.”
It was Solange’s second marriage. She shares her son Daniel with ex-husband Daniel Smith; the two were married from 2004 to 2007.
Refinery29 has reached out to Solange for comment.
