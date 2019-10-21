But eventually Kanye fell in love with the monochromatic look. “I feel like that was the fuel for the first of the Yeezy collections.” Since Moore helped 'Ye discover his love of monochromatic dressing, Kanye has completely leaned into the trend. Not only did his first collection spur a fixation on one-colour athleisure, but it also influenced Kim Kardashian's aesthetic (the kids, too!) who now only wear monochromatic clothing. Even the Sunday Service merch is monochromatic.