Howell put up a distress signal (read: a nondescript flag that couldn’t quite articulate just how dire his situation was), but the bad weather continued for four months, during which time no ships or crews could get close enough to the island to provide relief. And, when any ships did get near enough to attempt to assess the situation, they simply saw a silent (read: EXTREMELY, EXTREMELY DEAD) figure, seemingly peacefully waving to the crew from the railings. If something were really wrong, he wouldn’t just be out there waving, right? So, off they went, leaving Howell alone with the friendliest dead body you ever did see. Are you screaming? Because I am.

