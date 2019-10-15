Zoë Kravitz is moving from one big-name franchise to another: the Big Little Lies star has been cast as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman movie, according to Variety. Kravitz joins the franchise alongside Robert Pattinson, whose role as Batman was announced back in May.
It's high time the actress joined the DC universe. Her mother, Lisa Bonet, is married to Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman. She was also reportedly turned away from a previous Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises, for being too "urban."
“In the last Batman movie [The Dark Knight Rises], they told me that I couldn’t get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren’t ‘going urban,’” she told Nylon in 2015. “It was like, ‘What does that have to do with anything?’ I have to play the role like, ‘Yo, what’s up, Batman? What’s going on wit chu?’”
Plus, everyone in her life already knows she's a dream fit for the role.
"She's the perfect anything; she's pretty much the perfect woman," Big Little Lies co-start Nicole Kidman told Variety at Elle's Women In Hollywood event on Monday night.
Momoa also made a sweet post congratulating his stepdaughter, welcoming her to the DC family.
"I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA," he captioned a photo of them together. "DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN😍😍😍 Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear"
The Batman is expected to hit theaters June 25, 2021.
