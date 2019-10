Netflix Is Unleashing Its Most Twisted Serial Killer Movie Yet

Netflix is kicking off the spooky fall season with a movie about scary people we can't stop watching: serial killers . Specifically, In The Shadow Of The Moon is about a (fictional) serial killer who wreaked havoc in 1988, only to fall in front of a train and die shortly before being captured. For police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), it seems the nightmare in Philadelphia is over. But then, nine years later, she comes back.