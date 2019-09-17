Netflix Is Unleashing Its Most Twisted Serial Killer Movie Yet

Netflix is kicking off the spooky fall season with a movie about scary people we can't stop watching: serial killers. Specifically, In The Shadow Of The Moon is about a (fictional) serial killer who wreaked havoc in 1988, only to fall in front of a train and die shortly before being captured. For police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), it seems the nightmare in Philadelphia is over. But then, nine years later, she comes back.
Cleopatra Coleman plays the killer whose hallmark is leaving punctures in the back of the neck. Her demise meant Lockhart could put the tragedies behind him. However, her return doesn't only defy time and space, it signifies a mysterious bigger tragedy to come. Everything she's doing, she's doing for a reason.
"You have no idea what's coming," she warns in the trailer. "If you kill me now, the world as you know it will end."
In The Shadow Of The Moon also stars Michael C. Hall, Bokeem Woodbine, and Sarah Dugdale, is directed by Jim Mickle, and written by Geoffrey Tock and Gregory Weidman — the duo behind CBS's Limitless.
With series like Mindhunter and I Am A Killer, Netflix has solidified itself as a go-to resource for chilling serial killer content. But In The Shadow Of The Moon adds a mind-bending, almost Westworld-like twist that will have you questioning not just the killer's motives, but time itself.
Watch the trailer below. In The Shadow Of The Moon starts streaming on Netflix on September 27.
