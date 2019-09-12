Amy Jo Johnson On Going from Power Rangers & Felicity To Directing Felicity Huffman

I think some people can handle Los Angeles and handle that extreme competition. I just couldn't. I remember being almost 35 and looking around at the women in their 40s, and — not to judge or anything — but I was like, "I need to get out of here because I want to be able to grow old gracefully and not worry." Another reason why I think I've let go of acting a lot is because I just don't want to worry about what I look like. I just did a photo shoot and I hated it. I’m 49 years old. I want to relax and not worry about that stuff. I definitely had an insecurities as an actor, but I needed all those years to prepare me for directing.