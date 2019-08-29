The Joker Trailer Is Almost Too Uncomfortable To Watch

Arthur just can't catch a break, and no one is keen on throwing an ounce of kindness his way. A mother shuts down his silly entertainment of her young son on a bus. He's attacked on the street while in his clown get-up. Even Arthur's therapist is tired of him. It's all so, so, so much, and if watching people get relentlessly bullied onscreen while their hopes for a better life are simultaneously dashed is not your thing, well, this movie will be seriously hard to watch.