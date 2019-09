A Meryl Streep Netflix Movie About Scammers? What More Could You Want?

Scamming isn't just a summer activity . Meryl Streep's new Netflix movie proves the spirit is alive well into the beginning of fall with the trailer for The Laundromat . The upcoming Netflix movie follows Panama City law partners Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas) in the retelling of the 2016 publication of the Panama Papers . These papers were in fact 11.5 million leaked documents that revealed how a number of leaders, politicians, and celebrities navigated and exploited the tax system. In The Laundromat, a bucket hat-wearing Streep is the one who gets to the bottom of it.