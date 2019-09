Charlize Theron Transforms Into Megyn Kelly In Tense Bombshell With Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman

Bombshell is one of many Ailes-focused works coming to screens this fall, but based on the first look teaser trailer, it sets itself apart from Showtime's mini-series The Loudest Voice. Although Bombshell is technically about Ailes (John Lithgow), we don't see him in the trailer at all. But we feel his presence, mostly through the hostile and tense interactions of three beautiful blonde women: Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), and fictitious news producer Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie).