Rebecca Taylor On Leaving Her Namesake Brand & What's Next For Her Career

As for when Taylor knew it was time to move to Paris, the designer calls the moment an ‘epiphany’: “I realized the kids were growing so quickly and life was passing me by in a spin of seasons in the fashion industry,” she explains. But she also recalled how travelling really shaped the person she became. “My family moved to England from New Zealand when I was eight and we travelled around Europe for a couple of years. It had a tremendous impact on who I am today and what I dream of. So it was an experience I wanted to give to my family.”