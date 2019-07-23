Tom Hanks In The New Mr. Rogers Trailer Will Make You Weepy

"I think the best thing we can do is let people know that each one of them is precious," Hanks says later over top of a shot of an interpretation of one of Mr. Rogers' most iconic episodes: when Jeff Erlanger, 10-years-old at the time, came on the show to explain why he used a wheelchair. In the trailer, it seems the film has swapped a wheelchair for what appears to be an oxygen tank, but the short clip still has all the power the original episode did back in 1981.