We're talking, of course, about Timon's rendition of "Be Our Guest" that appears when Pumbaa is served up as live bait in the third act of the recreation of the 1994 film. How a meerkat in the middle of Africa even knows the lyrics to Lumier's anthem from Beauty and the Beast is about as important as asking how a lion is able to dance and sing with a warthog that he should actually have eaten, so instead, I asked what inspired such a reference. And as it turns out, the man behind the meerkat, Billy Eichner , was only about fifty percent sure the joke would even work.