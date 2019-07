Norah O'Donnell Called Out Trump's Racist Tweets In Her CBS Evening News Debut

O'Donnell's second challenge will be making the evening news relevant again as young people are increasingly gravitating away from tuning in — away from television, in general — and toward getting all their news on social media. While 23 million viewers still watch the top three evening newscasts, CBS' median viewer age is 58.7 years. The company has, however, responded to this by providing on-demand and digital services with CBSN that let you watch the news on your phone, tablet, and more.