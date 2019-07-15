Lifestyle YouTuber Emily Hartridge has died at 35, according to an announcement made on her Instagram. Hartridge’s death was reportedly a result of London’s first fatal e-scooter crash.
"This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once," the post on Hartridge’s Instagram reads. "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."
Hartridge gained a substantial YouTube following over the past seven years, posting humorous and heartfelt listicle “10 Reasons Why” videos such as why your 30s are better than your 20s, why dogs are better than men, or the worst ways to dump someone. As her popularity on YouTube increased, Hartridge also began working as a television presenter on Channel 4.
YouTube Creators released a statement on Twitter expressing support for Hartridge. “We're deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans.”
BBC Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark tweeted about Hartridge’s passing, saying, “Really sad to hear the news about Emily Hartridge. She was such a top girl, so talented and a heart of gold. Just makes you remember to live every day like your last.”
