Youth Will Fix The Climate-Change Crisis Or Die Trying, Says Activist

On October 8, 2018, one day before my 16th birthday, the UN released a climate report . It detailed that our society had 12 years to combat climate change to below 1.5 degrees of Earth warming before the effects become irreversible. Those 12 years are now 11. My 16th birthday, a milestone meant to represent an exciting new time of life, twisted into something much more sinister; a ticking time bomb set to explode in less than double my lifespan.