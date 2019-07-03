Judge Shows Sympathy For Accused Rapist Because He "Comes From A Good Family"

But to Troiano, the attack didn't qualify as rape. "I still in my mind...distinguish between a sexual assault and a rape," the judge said, according to court documents. Troiano added that "traditional cases of rape" have "two or more generally males involved, either at gunpoint or weapon, clearly manhandling a person into...an area where...there was nobody around, sometimes in an abandon[ed] house, sometimes in an abandon[ed] shed, shack, and just simply taking advantage of the person as well as beating the person, threatening the person."