Children Are Being Held Without Soap, Toothpaste & Diapers In Overcrowded Detention Centres

While the government argues definitions of “safe” and “sanitary” for children, new reports from the New York Times and the New Yorker emerged the same week that minors are being detained and subjected to inhumane conditions. Lawyers visiting one of the facilities in Clint, TX, described a horrific scene to the NYT where minors as young as seven and eight are being asked to care for infants, toddlers without diapers soil themselves, and children who are not allowed to bathe since their detainment weeks prior.