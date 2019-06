Children Are Being Held Without Soap, Toothpaste & Diapers In Overcrowded Detention Centres

Willamette University law professor Warren Binford was among the lawyers allowed to enter the Clint detention centre. In an interview with the New Yorker, he recounted stories from children they interviewed about a 17-year-old detainee who was made an unofficial guard in one of the rooms. He would supervise the other kids in the room and encourage them to keep the room clean. In exchange, they would reward him with extra food. “When a seven-year-old saw that this older boy was getting extra food by being helpful, he asked if he could help clean up the room and keep it neat so that he, too, could get extra food,” Binford explained. The 17-year-old reprimanded the child and when the child’s older brother stood up for him, both were punished by the guard. “And so you’ve got a guard who is manipulating these kids, very similar to what we heard about in the concentration camps .”