Max Landis Accused Of Rape, Sexual Assault & Psychological Abuse By 8 Women

Multiple people (with verified accounts, some of whom work in TV/have worked with him/etc) have tweeted publicly accusing Max Landis of sexual assault pic.twitter.com/bG8kYEJFa9— Shannon Strucci 🎥 (@plentyofalcoves) December 22, 2017
[whispering to date while watching the bad movie when Max Landis’ name appears on screen] that’s the sex creep https://t.co/3M4urAEtL8— chris person (@Papapishu) December 23, 2017
If it sounds like I have a negative opinion of #MaxLandis, its because I do. He's hurt people close to me and based on my own experience, he's an awful person to be around. Karma's a bitch.— Aᴀʀᴏɴ Pʀᴜɴᴇʀ (@AaronFlux) December 23, 2017
Sometimes men who commit sexual assault are talented screenwriters and their work comes with baggage.— gerard whey (@UnburntWitch) December 23, 2017
other times, they’re Max Landis.
I 100% believe every word of this article about Max. I banned him from visiting principal photography of Chronicle, and I haven't spoken to him since 2012. To read about the terror he's inflicted on so many women since then makes me sick to my stomach. Heartbroken beyond measure.— Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) June 18, 2019
Lax Mantis was shitty to me when I met him at 9 and was shitty again to me on here when I was 29. I just know that if he ever pulled that “don’t you know who my dad is” shit on me my response would’ve been “Yes, he is why I, as a child actor, was protected by child labor laws”— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 18, 2019
And none of this takes into account the senseless cruelty he has inflicted upon several friends of mine. Nothing physical, as far as I know, just being cruel.— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 18, 2019
The more I learn, the sorrier I am that I was ever friends with Max Landis (and I’m already at maximum guilt/shame)— Matt Cohen (@CamelToad) June 11, 2019
In the past, I’ve spoken about my own role/path to understanding.
Today, I 1000 percent support the brave women speaking out and can attest to what they say. https://t.co/SlLicv0f5T