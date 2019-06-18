Sophie Turner's First Oscar Role Just Fell Into Her Lap

Could Sophie Turner follow Rami Malek's lead and score an Oscar for playing the part of a musical icon? If Boy George has his way, the answer is...maybe!
Boy George — whose birth name is George O'Dowd — was the lead singer of band Culture Club, which dropped massive pop hits in the '80s. He has since had a solo career as a musician and songwriter, as well as appeared in theatrical productions such as Taboo. Now, a film about George's life is in the works.
On Australian radio show, Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa, George revealed who he would like to portray him in the upcoming movie — and mentioned the Game of Thrones star as one potential candidate he liked.
"There's been some interesting suggestions," George said. "One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner. [People will say] ‘she can’t play you she’s a woman,’ you know. But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her."
Hey, we get it: Turner is seriously cool, especially these days. Turner also seems very into the idea.
"I'm SO down," Turner tweeted at George on Monday after the news of his interview broke.
Sacha Gervasi, of My Dinner with Hervé and Hitchcock, will write and direct the film.
"In the London clubs of the ’80s, George was impossible to miss and everyone knew he would be a star long before the world had ever heard a note of Culture Club’s iconic songs," Gervasi shared back in May. "I’m both honored and excited to be the one to guide it onto the big screen."
George is equally as excited for his upcoming film, calling the project from MGM "thrilling" on Instagram.
This movie could come at the perfect time for Turner. Game of Thrones is officially over, as is her role of Jean Grey in the X-Men franchise. If she wants to throw on a glam eye and belt out "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?" she's already earned George's stamp of approval.
