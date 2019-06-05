Joe Biden Still Supports A 1977 Ban On Using Federal Funds For Abortions

Reproductive rights advocates, even those who've endorsed Biden in the past, furiously condemned his continued support for the Hyde Amendment. "There’s no political or ideological excuse for Joe Biden’s support for the Hyde Amendment, which translates into discrimination against poor women and women of colour, plain and simple. His position further endangers women and families already facing enormous hurdles and creates two classes of rights for people in this country, which is inherently undemocratic," NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "Differentiating himself from the field this way will not earn Joe Biden any political points and will bring harm to women who are already most vulnerable."