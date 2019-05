Why Ashton Kutcher Testified In The Trial For Ashley Ellerin's Murder

On February 21, 2001, 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin was stabbed 47 times and killed . The L.A. Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising student was allegedly getting ready for a date with Ashton Kutcher when suspect Michael Gargiulo — known as the "Hollywood Ripper" — entered her Hollywood home and murdered her. While Kutcher was not the one to find her body (she was found by her roommate the next morning, according to People ), he did arrive on her doorstep and ring the bell shortly after prosecutors believe the crime had been committed. Gargiulo was charged for Ellerin's murder in 2008 , and on Wednesday, Kutcher testified in court.