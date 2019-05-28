Netflix’s The Perfection Is Completely Batshit (In A Good Way)

Amid the batshit plot swerves, one always gets the sense that events are playing towards a known conclusion — even if we don’t know what it is. That feeling of carefully contained chaos is what saves the film from devolving into a silly spiral of nonsense. And that’s a good thing because, when stripped of its maniacal trappings, The Perfection is dealing in very real emotions. It’s an acknowledgment of the symphony of pain inflicted by men on the women around them in the quest for perfection, and a celebration of emancipation.