Netflix’s The Perfection Is Completely Batshit (In A Good Way)

Williams and Browning both give completely unhinged — yet unique — performances. In some ways, the former’s role feels like an extension of her character from Get Out : there’s something sinister lurking underneath that blank, placidly polite facade, but we, like Lizzie, don’t figure it out until it’s too late. It’s exciting to see her flex her range. As for Browning, well, let’s just say that she goes so hard in one scene on a bus in the middle of the Chinese countryside that I’ll probably have nightmares forever, so thank you for that. Their interplay is compelling to watch, but also unnerving. Shepard is clearly aware of the complicated implications of having a white woman covet a Black woman’s success, and leads his stars into various situations that slowly escalate the level of discomfort.