Ashley Judd Intends To Take Harvey Weinstein To Trial Despite His $44M USD Settlement

Ashley Judd still intends to take Harvey Weinstein to court, despite reports of a $44 million USD settlement. The actor made this known on Twitter Friday in response to a New York Times report that the ex-mogul had reached a tentative settlement over sexual misconduct accusations.
Judd was among the first women in Hollywood to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct in 2017. A federal judge dismissed her sexual harassment suit, but her defamation suit against Weinstein, who she alleges derailed her career after she rejected his sexual advances, is “ongoing.”
In addition to Judd, more than 80 women have come forward with allegations against Weinstein. The $44 million USD proposed settlement is to resolve the disgraced mogul’s civil suits with those women. A criminal case remains open.
The settlement is less than half of what the accusers were initially offered and would be split amongst them, their lawyers, creditors of Weinstein’s former studio, as well as a few former employees. The deal is contingent upon all plaintiffs agreeing to it, and at least two women have refused, including actor Wedil David.
David released a statement through her attorneys, which asserted that she “steadfastly” rejected the deal and called the process “fundamentally flawed and unfair.”
Per Deadline, the statement also said: “Sadly, rather than adequately compensate the rape and sexual assault victims of Harvey Weinstein who have pursued viable legal claims that have been brought within the statute of limitations, the proposed deal would provide millions of dollars to the ultra-wealthy directors of the Weinstein Company, such as James Dolan, and their big firm lawyers. It would also allow Harvey Weinstein and the men who enabled him, including his brother, Robert Weinstein, to escape liability and accountability without, apparently, contributing a dime of their own money.”
On June 4, a judge is expected to decide if the settlement can proceed.
