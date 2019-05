Missouri Passes Extreme Bill Criminalising Abortion After Eight Weeks

The Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act makes no exceptions for rape or incest . The only exception accounted for in this bill is in cases of medical emergency which, in this piece of legislation, is defined as “a condition which, based on reasonable medical judgment, so complicates the medical condition of a pregnant woman as to necessitate the immediate abortion of her pregnancy to avert the death of the pregnant woman or for which a delay will create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman.”