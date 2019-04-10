The Anti-Abortion Movement Is Giving Trump His Path To Re-Election

Even the use of the phrase “late term” is not medically accurate and proof that the conversation surrounding abortion care is largely taking place without the input of health providers, Brandi said. “For me, a ‘late term’ pregnancy is a pregnancy that is a week after the due date. It just shows that people who are having these conversations have no context of what [these procedures] look like in medical terms,” she said. In Brandi’s opinion, the medically inaccurate and incendiary terms used by anti-abortion advocates are a tactic to spread misinformation and fear. “This [rhetoric is used] to scare others or make them feel abortion is this terrible, back-alley thing. Abortion care nowadays is incredibly safe,” she said. “These patients are often in a vulnerable scenarios and we shouldn’t be trying to block their care, we should try to help them get the highest quality medical treatment they need for their individual circumstances.”