Update: Miu Miu issued the following statement to Refinery29: "The videos were part of an artistic installation used as part of the set design for our Spring show presentation, they depicted the behind the scenes, backstage process of our models preparing for a show, which includes the application of hair and make-up. Some of our models required the use of caps while dressing, which are commonly used in the hairdressing process. At no point were models in these caps on the runway or during the show. Again, thank you for bringing this to our attention, as we continually strive to be more aware of the incredible nuances that exist across cultures."