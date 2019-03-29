At the beginning of the film, we see a TV with several videotapes on top. The tapes include C.H.U.D., a 1984 horror movie about cannibals who live in underground tunnels. The acronym stands for Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dweller. While the doppelgängers don’t eat people — just kill them! — they do live underground, and Peele even makes sure to note in text before the film begins that there are thousands of miles of unused tunnels in America, many which have no known purpose. Another tape is of The Goonies, which also features an underground plot.