The woman we know as Adelaide is in fact Red. The PTSD she was reportedly experiencing wasn’t the result of her strange encounter. Her despondency was due to an early life lived underground, without any joyful stimuli, affection, or socialization. Eventually, through dance, she learned to express herself, and have a normal life. She met Gabe (Winston Duke), had two children, and was poised to continue being Adelaide Wilson forever. The memory of who she used to be lay buried inside her inner psyche. But with the death of one of their bodies, the memory repressed by one and stoked by the other has resurfaced, intact. And what’s more, Jason seems to sense it.