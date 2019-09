Unicorn Store, which begins streaming next month, stars Larson and fellow Captain Marvel alum Samuel L. Jackson , marking the duo’s first on-screen reunion since the Marvel Studios blockbuster — although this seems like less of a “Top Gun buddy comedy” and more of a “Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory” kind of situation. The film is also Larson’s directorial debut and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, though it was left in limbo without distribution until Netflix picked it up in January.