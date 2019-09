From Saturday Night Live to Set It Up to Big Time Adolescence, Pete Davidson's acting career is going from "Is that Pete Davidson is this movie?" to "Pete Davidson's in this movie!" Until now, however, he's played fairly similar characters; they're sarcastic, a little bit bad-boy, and often stoned. On the surface, his next Netflix movie, The Dirt (which gives Mötley Crüe the Bohemian Rhapsody treatment) seems like the perfect vehicle for more of the same. However, his actual role in the controversial biopic is something new: a nerd.