Davidson shows up about 29 minutes into the feature and his wig is...bad. It's so, so bad. He's donned this 'do to play Tom Zutaut, an A&R rep from Elektra records who signs the band. His introduction consists of him attempting to cut the line at a club using stilted and practically sniffled pleasantries. His nervous energy follows him as he sits with the band, refuses a free blowjob, and eventually signs them.