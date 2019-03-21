I have two surprises for you: 1) Greta Gerwig was pregnant. 2) She had her baby! The 35-year-old Lady Bird director welcomed her first child with Noah Baumbach, according to People. Together since 2011, this is the couple's first child, although Baumbach shares a son with his ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Gerwig and Baumbach have always been private about their relationship, and never spoke publicly about the pregnancy or the birth. However, motherhood is something the director explored in-depth in Lady Bird, giving equal weight to the struggles of being a teenage girl as well as those of a mother watching her daughter spread her wings.
We don't know whether Gerwig now has a "Lady Bird" of her own, since her rep did not confirm the sex of the baby to neither People nor Page Six.
“We can confirm that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have welcomed their first child together,” they said.
However, a source told Extra that the baby is a boy, and if so, Timothée Chalamet and Lucas Hedges better watch out. A son of Greta Gerwig is sure to be the softest, most polite creature — while still managing to be a tortured artist.
Whatever the sex, 25 years from now we'll likely be seeing the baby's name on the back of a directors chair. With parents like Gerwig and Baumbach, how could we not?
