Cardi B may no longer need to dance to make money move, but the former stripper is perfectly fine heading to the stage if it means snagging a part in an upcoming Jennifer Lopez movie.
According to Deadline, the Grammy-winning rapper is just one of several stars joining Hustlers, a film about strip club employees pulling one over on their ultra-wealthy clientele.
Hustlers was announced in 2018, and is based on an article from The Cut titled “Hustlers at Scores.” The Robin Hood-esque story will star Lopez as the ringleader of a group of dancers who used MDMA (among other methods) to manipulate the Wall Streeters who hit up their establishment. Lopez will also executive produce the film.
In addition to Lopez and Cardi B, the cast includes several other awesome Hollywood women. Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, and Mercedes Ruehl are confirmed, while Mette Towley and Trace Lysette are currently in negotiations. Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, who tried her own hand at stripping during a particularly uncomfortable season 2 moment (“Mad World” is not exactly the hottest song to hit the pole to), has also joined the cast.
"It’s official. @constancewu and @iamcardib are joining me in @HustlersMovie – coming soon to theaters," tweeted Lopez on Tuesday.
It’s official. ✨ @constancewu and @iamcardib are joining me in @HustlersMovie – coming soon to theaters! #HustlersMovie pic.twitter.com/2pG5x61Lvu— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) March 19, 2019
This isn't the first time that Cardi has worked with Lopez, though it will mark their first time sharing a big screen. The two women collaborated on Lopez's track "Dinero," along with DJ Khaled.
Cardi did not say anything about her upcoming film role on social media, though she did share this message with fans on Twitter:
“Have a beautiful day you nasty hoes.”
Hustlers should not be confused with that other film about women getting theirs: The Hustle, which stars Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, hits theatres May 10, 2019.
