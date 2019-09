Jacinda Ardern's Extraordinary Display Of Leadership After The New Zealand Shootings

On Saturday, the prime minister traveled to Christchurch to meet with members of the community who are Muslim and refugees. Ardern was clad in black and wearing a hijab, which was interpreted by many as a symbol of respect towards those affected by the attack. As she hugged some of the grieving families, she told them New Zealanders were "united in grief." The gesture was not empty, either. Ardern pledged to cover the funeral costs for every victim and offered additional financial assistance to the families who might need it. She also promised that her cabinet will pursue gun control measures to improve the nation's current laws and announced Monday the reforms would be unveiled "within 10 days of this horrific act of terrorism."