We are three months into 2019 which means it’s time to become obsessed with the latest book to movie adaptation. Luckily, Five Feet Apart is arriving in theatres this week to give us the perfect combination of love and tears. The romantic drama started out as a screenplay written by Tobias Iaconis and Mikki Daughtry before being turned into a young adult novel by Rachael Lippincott and then finally making it to the big screen. The final product, which is directed and produced by Jane The Virgin’s Justin Baldoni, tells the story of two teenagers Will (Cole Sprouse) and Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) who have cystic fibrosis and fall in love while undergoing treatment. Five Feet Apart's Will isn’t based on a real person , but Sprouse and Baldoni learned from and consulted with cystic fibrosis patients who helped inspire the film and the performances.