The college cheating scandal that has ensnared at least 50 people , including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, has sparked a much needed conversation about privilege and money in the U.S. educational system. And while the scam has also produced lots of funny commentary due to the sheer ridiculousness of the lengths these parents went to get their kids into college (like photoshopping their kids' faces onto stock photos of athletes) and the level of privilege these people have (Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade was literally on the yacht of a billionaire when the news broke), what's not funny is how lower-income people fare when they try to get a better education for their children. One stark example of wealth inequality in education is the case of Tanya McDowell, who went to prison for enrolling her son in the wrong school district.